Firefighters tackle deadly fire at lithium battery factory in South Korea

A fire at a lithium battery factory near South Korea’s capital on Monday 24 June has left at least sixteen workers dead.

The blaze at the factory in Hwaseong city, just south of Seoul, was initially found to have killed one person and injured four others, two of them critically.

Rescue workers later retrieved eight additional bodies from the factory, before South Korean officials then said the death toll had increased to 16.

A total of 102 people were working at the site before the fire occurred.

The exact cause is unknown, but South Korean media reported later that much of the blaze was put out.