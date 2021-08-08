Astronauts at the International Space Station have caught the Olympic fever, playing their own version of the Games in space.

Dubbed the “Space Olympics”, members of the Dragon Crew took on the Soyuz Crew in the first-ever “synchronised swimming event”, dancing and floating around the ISS.

The astronauts have also been playing a number of other games, including the “lack of floor routine” (a take on gymnastics) and the ‘no handball’ event, which saw teams attempt to push a ping pong ball around the ISS with only their breath.

Unsurprisingly, their antics have quickly gone viral on social media.