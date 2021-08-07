Squirrels invent “parkour-like” stunts during tricky jumps between branches, a study has found.

Squirrel manoeuvers were recorded as the creatures worked their way around a homemade outdoor obstacle course, while Californian researchers filmed them.

The critters were found to invent “parkour-like” manoeuvres as they aimed for difficult landings.

Squirrels could expertly reorient their bodies to push off surfaces during challenging jumps in the quest for nuts.

The athletic but dangerous sport of parkour involves running, jumping, climbing and sometimes using all four limbs while moving through various terrain.