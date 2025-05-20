Watch: Starmer condemns Israel’s ‘utterly intolerable’ actions in Gaza

Sir Keir Starmer has described the “level of suffering” in Gaza as “utterly intolerable”.

The prime minister told the House of Commons on Tuesday (20 May): "We’re horrified by the escalation from Israel. We repeat our demand for a ceasefire as the only way to free the hostages.

“We repeat our opposition to settlements in the West Bank, and we repeat our demand to massively scale-up humanitarian assistance into Gaza."

Sir Keir united with his French and Canadian counterparts to issue a stark warning to Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt his “egregious” actions in Gaza.