Why you still need the vaccine even if you’ve had Covid

Many people have been wondering if you still need to get a Covid vaccine if you’ve already had the disease, as the likelihood is that you’ll still be carrying antibodies against Covid-19.

Unfortunately for those squeamish about these kinds of things, the answer is categorically ‘yes’ – as vaccines provide better long-term immunity than simply having a Covid infection.

The reason for this is that your body is concentrating on keeping you alive when you get infected with the virus, but when you just get a vaccine your immune system can concentrate on building long-term protection against the disease.