A train named after Captain Tom Moore was stuck for two hours outside Cardiff Central station after hitting a trampoline that had blown onto the tracks.

Storm Dudley plunged the UK into travel chaos on Wednesday, with strong winds and fallen debris blocking roads and railways.

Video footage shows one train - named after famous lockdown fundraiser Captain Tom - unable to move after hitting a trampoline.

Engineers later arrived to remove the blockage, eventually allowing the train to pull into Cardiff Central.

Amber weather warnings remain in place across the UK.

