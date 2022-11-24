Strikes across UK as inflation leads to industrial action

Royal Mail workers, university lecturers and teachers are walking out as strikes continue to spread across the UK in disputes over pay, jobs and working conditions.

Picket lines are being organised outside postal delivery and sorting offices, universities and schools as unions inch closer to coordinated industrial action.

It will be one of the biggest walkouts of the year, and talks have been held between union leaders involved in the disputes to take joint action.

The strikes come in response to rising inflation amid the drastic cost of living crisis.

Sign up for our newsletters.