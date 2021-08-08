Nicola Sturgeon was confronted by climate campaigners on Saturday over her failure to oppose the Cambo North Sea oilfield.

During an appearance at the Govanhill Carnival in her Glasgow Southside constituency, Scotland’s first minister was cornered by protesters from the Green New Deal Rising and Stop Cambo campaign.

Ms Sturgeon has been accused of allowing “big corporations to profit from dirty energy” by failing to commit to opposing the oilfield.

Oil giant Shell and private equity-backed Siccar Point Energy are expected to receive final approval to go into production at the Cambo field shortly before the United Nations Cop26 conference in Glasgow.