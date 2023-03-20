A court has been shown footage of a former primary school teacher, who is alleged to have stabbed and killed her long-term partner, then purchased 50L of compost from B&Q.

Clips show Fiona Beal, 49, entering and leaving a Northampton B&Q on 13 November 2021, where she bought compost, decorative stones and bark chippings.

She is alleged to have stabbed Nicholas Billingham in the neck 12 days prior, on 1 November 2021.

Jurors were told last week that remains of Mr Billingham were found buried in the garden of their home.

