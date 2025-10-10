Hero teenager saves autistic five-year-old sister from lake

This is the dramatic moment a 17-year-old rescued his non-verbal, autistic five-year-old sister from a lake after she wandered away from the family.

New body cam from the Pasco Sheriff's Office shows deputies responding to a missing child call at Lake Lisa Park in Florida on the afternoon of 6 October.

When told the little girl is in the lake, the officer leaps over a fence to try to locate her.

The footage shows her teenage brother had already found the child and was trying to get them both safely back to the bank through chest-high water.