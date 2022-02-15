Right-wing Tennessee pastor Greg Locke has threatened to expose “six witches” who are members of his church.

In the two-minute video from his 13 February 13, Locke tells the crowd that three of the witches are in the audience watching him.

Locke, who is known for spouting falsehoods about Covid-19 and telling his supporters not to get vaccinated, also told the crowd that some of them had “befriended” one of the witches.

“You better look in my eyeballs, we’re not afraid of you stinking witch, you devil-worshipping Satanist witch,” he shouted on stage.

