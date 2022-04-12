Tesla driver narrowly misses two people after mounting pavement

Shocking CCTV captures the moment a Tesla mounted the curb and narrowly missed running over two pedestrians.

The incident happened in the city of Hamlin, Texas, and footage shows the car speeding along the pavement on its side before hitting the building.

Moments before impact, two police officers were standing outside the door before stepping back inside.

Hamlin police said the driver of the Tesla had fallen asleep at the wheel in the lead-up to the incident, according to Storyful.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.