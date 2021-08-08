Riot police in Thailand fired water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets to repel a crowd of several hundred anti-government protesters in Bangkok.

Demonstrators retaliated by throwing rocks, bottles and fireworks as they clashed with authorities in the Din Daeng area of the capital.

Saturday’s protest descended into a confrontation lasting hours, as the Free Youth group demanded Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha resign over his handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Cases and deaths are spiking in Thailand and the healthcare system is stretched to the limit, leading to civil unrest across the country.