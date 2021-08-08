The Toyko Olympics officially concluded at Sunday’s closing ceremony, bringing the curtain down on 16 days of incredible competition.

Athletes and coaches gathered inside Japan’s National Stadium for one final celebration, which was once again subdued due to the ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

There were no fans present inside the Olympic Stadium, but that didn’t stop the hosts from sending their sporting heroes off with a stunning ceremony.

As the Olympic flame is extinguished in Toyko, all the attention shifts to France, with Paris 2024 kicking off in three, rather than four years.