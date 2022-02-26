Video footage shows a huge crowd of people with Ukrainian and Belarusian National flags during a protest at Shibuya Station in Tokyo amid the continued Russian invasion of Ukraine.

It comes as heavy street fighting against Russian troops is underway in Ukraine’s capital city Kyiv as officials urged locals to take immediate shelter.

Anti-war actions in support of Ukraine have taken place in the largest cities of the world as Moscow began a full-scale invasion on the territory of Ukraine on February 24, at 5 AM in the morning.

