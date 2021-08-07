A man has been arrested after stabbing at least 10 people on a Tokyo commuter train, seriously injuring two passengers.

The suspect left behind a knife as he fled and was arrested on Friday in the Japanese capital, according to NHK public television.

It’s reported that he was caught after walking into a convenience store and saying he was “tired of running away” before the store manager called the police.

The incident happened near Seijogakuen-Mae station, close to the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.