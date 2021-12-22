Tony Blair says unvaccinated Britons are ‘idiots’

Tony Blair says "you're an idiot" if you haven't had a Covid vaccine amid the Omicron surge.

The former Prime Minister hit out against Britons who have not had the vaccine and said they "put alot of strain" on the NHS.

Mr Blair told Times Radio: “If you're not vaccinated at the moment and you're, you're eligible and you've got no health reason for not being vaccinated, you're not just irresponsible, I mean, you're an idiot.”

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here