When are the next train strikes?

Train strikes are expected to impact travel across the UK as the Railway Maritime Union (RMT) has called for another national strike on Friday 2 June - an addition to the already set dates of Wednesday 31 May, and Saturday 3 June.

HMRC workers and security officers at Heathrow Airport will also be striking over pay and conditions.

This video breaks down when exactly the industrial action is planned, what to expect, and every day that the public could be impacted during May and June.

