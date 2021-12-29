Huge falling fir tree narrowly misses crushing truck during snowstorm

A huge falling fir tree crashed down onto a busy road during a snowstorm in Oregon, nearly crushing one unlucky driver.

Dramatic dashcam footage shows how a commuter on the Interstate 5 outdrove death, with the tree clipping the roof of his truck.

The towering evergreen - with a 2.5ft diameter trunk - blocked all of the northbound lanes and one southbound lane of the road after crashing to the ground.

No one was hurt when the tree fell, even though it did smash the truck's windshield.

