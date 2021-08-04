A truck sunk to the bottom of a lake as a local news reporter recorded a live segment just metres away.

Local news reporter Jakob Emerson from WRSP Fox Illinois was filming a segment near Lake Springfield when the vehicle behind him began to roll backwards out of view.

At first, Mr Emerson doesn't appear to notice but seconds later he turns around and gasps.

The 4x4 submerged in water before disappearing under the surface.

Witnesses in a boat that is seemingly tied to the vehicle appear shocked as they watch the vehicle sink.

Bubbles appear on the surface as the vehicle sinks deeper.