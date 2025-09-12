‘I think we have him’ - Trump says as arrest made in hunt for Charlie Kirk’s killer

Watch as Donald Trump reveals an arrest has been made in the hunt for Charlie Kirk's killer, two days after the right-wing political activist was fatally shot at a university event in Utah on Wednesday (10 September).

Speaking live on Fox & Friends, the US President said: "I think, with a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody." He later added that “somebody close” to the suspect turned him in, before saying he “hopes” that he receives the death sentence.

The Associated Press reports the suspect has been identified as Tyler Robinson, 22, appearing to bring a manhunt to a close.