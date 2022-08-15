A former Trump administration staffer has claimed that she once found classified documents in a ladies' bathroom at the White House.

Olivia Troye served as a counterterrorism adviser and in the office of vice president Mike Pence, but has since become critical of the administration since leaving.

"I found classified information in the ladies’ room of the White House onetime, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. And I [gave it] to security and said, ‘I just found this in the bathroom’, I covered it up, I put it in a folder," Troye told MSNBC.

