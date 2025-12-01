Watch: Trump lashes out at another female journalist’s question

Donald Trump lashed out at a female reporter after she asked what part of his body was checked during a recent MRI scan.

Speaking on Air Force One on Sunday (30 November), the US president said he "aced" a cognitive test during his latest checkup.

"I got a perfect mark, which you would be incapable of doing," Trump told the reporter.

Trump previously took aim at veteran New York Times reporter Katie Rogers, calling her “a third-rate reporter who is ugly, both inside and out," and told Bloomberg’s White House correspondent, Catherine Lucey, to be “quiet, piggy."