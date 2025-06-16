Donald Trump accidentally drops signed US-UK trade deal document

This is the moment Donald Trump accidentally dropped the historic signed US-UK trade deal document.

The US president and Sir Keir Starmer held a press conference at the G7 summit in Canada on Monday (16 June) to reveal a deal had been signed.

As the US leader went to show the document to the media, the paperwork flew out of his folder. “Ooops, sorry about that,” he said.

The UK prime minister joked: “It’s a very important document.”

The deal will now be in place by the end of the month and will mean zero tariffs on aerospace.