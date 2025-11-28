Donald Trump has complained that he “doesn’t get to practice very much golf” before he bragged about his achievements in the sport.

On Thursday (27 November), the US president said he has invited Joe Biden to play a game of golf with him but “he doesn’t show up”, before he began bragging about his proficiency on the golf course.

“I know a lot about golf,” he said, claiming that he has won 38 championships, though “without much practice”.

He has reportedly spent about $71m in taxpayer-funded costs on golfing during his second term, and spent $151.5m during his first.