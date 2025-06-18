Trump accuses Obama of wanting war with Iran in resurfaced clip

Footage of Donald Trump accusing then-president Barack Obama of wanting to start a war with Iran in 2011 has resurfaced amid reports that the US president is considering launching attacks on Iran.

In a video posted in November 2011, Mr Trump said: “Our president will start a war with Iran because he has absolutely no ability to negotiate.”

It comes as US officials suggested on Tuesday (17 June) that Mr Trump was considering joining Israel’s campaign of attacks against Iranian nuclear facilities.

Mr Trump, who has called for the Iranian Supreme Leader’s "unconditional surrender", is reportedly considering a possible strike targeting Fordow, an underground nuclear site, CBS News reported.