Trump welcomes supporter's shout that Harris 'worked on a corner'

Donald Trump welcomed an audience member's shout that Kamala Harris "worked on a corner" as he called the vice president a liar during a rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Saturday (2 November).

The former president repeated his accusations that his Democratic opponent never worked at a McDonald's, to which a person in the audience responded the vice president "worked on a corner."

Mr Trump then laughed, declaring: "This place is amazing."

Meanwhile, his opponent poked fun at his garbage truck struggles as she made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live (SNL).