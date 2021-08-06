Trump blasts women's soccer team as 'woke' after they don't win gold

Donald Trump has gone after the US women’s soccer team after they failed to win gold at the Tokyo Olympics and took home bronze instead.

Trump seemed to blame the US women’s soccer team’s perceived ‘wokeness’ as the reason they did not go all the way in Tokyo 2020.

“If our soccer team, headed by a radical group of Leftist Maniacs, wasn’t woke, they would have won the Gold Medal instead of the Bronze,” Trump said in a statement emailed to reporters.