Explosion inside Turkish coal mine kills at least 25, trapping dozens

An explosion inside a coal mine in northern Turkey has killed at least 25 people, with dozens of other trapped, local officials have said.

The blast occurred on Friday evening, 14 October, at the state-owned TTK Amasra Muessese Mudurlugu mine in the town of Amasra, in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin.

Rescuers worked through the night to try and bring people trapped in the mine to the surface.

A preliminary assessment indicated the explosion was likely caused by firedamp - a reference to flammable gases found in coal mines - according to energy minister Fatih Donmez.

Sign up for our newsletters.