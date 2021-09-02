Twin elephants have been born in Sri Lanka for the first time in nearly 80 years.

A 25-year-old elephant named Surangi gave birth to twin males at the Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage in the rare occurrence, according to Reuters.

The calves father, a 17-year-old elephant named Pandu, is also housed at the orphanage.

"Both the calves and the mother are doing fine. The babies are relatively small, but they are healthy," Renuka Bandaranaike, head of the Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage, told BBC.

Twins born to a domesticated elephant in the country was last reported in 1941.