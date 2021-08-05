Seven countries added to UK green list as price of hotel quarantine increases

Seven countries have been added to the UK’s green list which includes Austria, Germany , Slovenia, Slovakia, Latvia, Romania and Norway in the government’s latest update for international travel on Wednesday (4 August).

The Department for Transport said the move had been made as all seven countries “demonstrated they posed a low risk to UK public health”.

However, in a move that is likely to irk some, the price of hotel quarantine has been increased from £1,750 to £2,285 for a 10-day stay in a government-approved quarantine facility for those who have visited red list countries.