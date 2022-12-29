The leader of the Trades Union Congress has warned industrial action could continue into 2023 unless the government enters talks with unions over wages.

Paul Nowak, general secretary of the TUC, added that “no union member wants to take strike action”.

“If the government refuses to negotiate, if the government refuses to take seriously the concerns of working people, I think we may see more industrial action as we go into 2023,” he told BBC Breakfast.

“The government really does need to step up to the plate now.”

