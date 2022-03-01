As the attack from Russia rages on, Ukraine has confirmed their death toll has now hit at least 352.

Included within that staggering figure is at least 14 children.

It’s been six days since Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, announced that he would be starting a “military operation” on Ukraine.

From Thursday, 24 February, Ukraine has been under attack, with hundreds of thousands of its residents fleeing to nearby countries.

Many bordering countries have taken in asylum seekers, with Poland reporting yesterday they had welcomed at least 150,000.

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.