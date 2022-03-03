The Ukrainian defence ministry has shared a video of the military firing artillery towards Russian forces.

The Defence of Ukraine account captioned the video: “The enemy does not go unpunished. Allied artillerymen inflict heavy fire damage, destroying columns and clusters of Russian occupying forces.”

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said his country’s armed forces are holding off the Russian advance.

“We have nothing to lose but our own freedom,” he said in his latest video on Thursday.

