Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba says Kyiv has experienced the worst bombing since 1941, adding President Vladimir Putin’s actions remind Ukrainians of “the pattern of Adolf Hitler”.

Vladimir Putin has placed Russia’s nuclear deterrence forces on high alert, citing aggressive statements by Nato leaders and economic sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

After Moscow’s forces launched an overnight assault on Kharkiv, its regional governor claimed on Sunday afternoon that Ukraine’s forces had “complete” control over Ukraine’s second city,

