Nadhim Zahawi has suggested nurses should drop their pay rise demands to send a “clear message” to Vladimir Putin.

“They do an incredible job... but to ask for a 19 per cent pay rise, which would cost the NHS £10bn, is the wrong thing to do right now,” the Tory minister said.

“We have to come together - this is not a time to be divided - to, I hope, send a very clear message to Mr Putin, that he can’t use energy as a weapon, we will remain united.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.