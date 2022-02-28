Mass shelling has hit the city of Kharkiv, killing dozens of people and injuring hundreds more, the Ukrainian interior ministry has said.

Footage from the area appears to show smoke rising from a building as it's hit by Russian strikes.

"Kharkiv has just been massively fired upon by grads (rockets). Dozens of dead and hundreds of wounded," Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said, posting on Facebook.

The strikes came on the same day that peace talks began between delegates from Russia and Ukraine in Belarus.

