Russian tanks have been seen moving through the Ukrainian village of Bohdanivka, located around 14 miles northeast of the capital Kyiv.

New footage, which has been verified by Sky News, shows at least six T-72 tanks passing down a tight road, which appears to feature a number of residential buildings.

Unconfirmed reports claim the convoy was moving towards Brovary, a city in Kyiv Oblast.

