Watch live as US rights envoy Uzra Zeya provides briefing on Ukraine

Uzra Zeya, the US under-secretary for civilian security, democracy and human rights, is briefing the media on the situation in Ukraine.

Following Vladimir Putin's order to invade last Thursday, at least 352 innocent Ukrainian civilians, including 14 children, have been killed.

Thousands more have been injured in the conflict, while over 660,000 people have fled into Poland and other neighbouring countries in the wake of Russia’s invasion, according to Al Jazeera.

Most civilian deaths have been caused by "explosive weapons with a wide impact area", UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said on Monday.

