Russia has launched a Kalibr missile in the Sea of Japan, hitting a dummy target almost 650 miles away, the country’s defence ministry said on Friday (3 March).

The missile is the same kind Vladimir Putin’s troops are have launched from ships and submarines in the Black Sea in their invasion of Ukraine, previously attacking multiple targets including power stations.

Footage released by the defence ministry shows the missile emerging from under the sea and hitting a target in Russia’s Khabarovsk region.

