Thousands of people gathered in London on Saturday to march in solidarity with Ukraine.

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, joined in the demonstration and called for the UK to do “much more” to aid the war-torn country.

"Londoners over the last few weeks have shown that we're opening our arms to Ukrainian refugees, whether it's by donating money or opening our homes to those fleeing," he said.

"It's really important that in Ukraine's darkest hour, we show them our support."

