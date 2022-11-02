Boris Johnson insisted he is “focused on what’s important” when asked if he regretted losing power.

The former prime minister was interviewed by Sky News this week to discuss the war in Ukraine.

“As tempting as it is, the most important thing is to focus not on me or my political career, but to focus on what matters,” Mr Johnson said.

He added that it’s “crucial” for those in western nations to “focus on the needs” of those in Ukraine.

