Giant Ukrainian flag painted on road outside Russian embassy in London

Demonstrators painted the Ukrainian flag outside the Russian embassy in London on Thursday morning (23 February).

Both sides of the road outside the building were seen painted in blue and yellow as traffic passed over.

The protest was carried out by the social change campaign group Led By Donkeys and their stunt comes ahead of this Friday, which will mark the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

A sign held by one demonstrator read: “Ukraine solidarity protest, drive slowly”.

