Inside Ukraine’s shelled city Zhytomyr as residents fear it is Russia’s next target

A school, a hospital, and dozens of homes in Ukraine’s city of Zhytomyr have already been decimated by president Vladimir Putin’s troops, and both locals and Ukrainian military are preparing to be Russia’s latest target.

Oleh, a 61-year-old caretaker described how a pillar shielded him from a Russian rocket.

“If this was not here, I would have been chopped to bloody pieces,” he explains, still dazed a day after the attack.

