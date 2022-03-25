Mariupol City Council’s video shows drive-by footage of a destroyed power transmission tower, a fitness center with broken windows and ruined housing blocks.

Ukraine’s port city of Mariupol, encircled by Russian troops, has witnessed the worst destruction by the war, enduring weeks of unabating bombardment.

Russian forces also fired two missiles late Thursday at a Ukrainian military unit on the outskirts of Dnipro.

