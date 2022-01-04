Watch live as US Capitol Police Board announce new safety measures a year on from riot

Ahead of the one-year anniversary of the 6 January attack on the US Capitol, the United States Capitol Police Board is holding a news conference to outline the measures it is taking to enhance the long-term security of the Capitol grounds.

In 2021, a mob of Donald Trump supporters attacked the building in Washington DC, hoping to overturn his defeat in the presidential election.

Five people died either shortly before, during or following the event, while many more were injured, including 138 police officers, in what was one of the darkest days for American democracy.

