US Covid vaccination rate increases after Pfizer granted full approval

Thousands of Americans were finally persuaded to get their first shot of a Covid vaccine last week following the FDA offering full approval of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine, new data reveals.

Prior to the announcement the number of people coming forward to get a first dose of a vaccine had stagnated – however, the US experienced a 17 per cent increase in the number of first doses administered after the news.

In the week prior to the full approval, an average of about 404,000 were getting their first shot per day, which increased to around 473,000 after full approval was given.