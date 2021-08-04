The Covid vaccine programme will be rolled out to all 16 and 17-year-olds ahead of their return to school in the autumn, Government advisors have confirmed today.

Healthy teenagers, aged over 16, who have not yet had the vaccine will be offered the chance to be immunised as per recommendations by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

Dr June Raine, head of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), said the vaccine is as effective for teens as it is for adults.

Countries such as the United States, Israel and France have already started vaccinating older teenagers.