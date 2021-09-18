The footage captures protestors taking over the streets of Montpellier to denounce government measures established to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Activists have planned several demonstrations across the country on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 of September.

The purpose of the action is to oppose compulsory vaccination for health care workers and Health Pass, which attests to an individual’s vaccination status, to access public indoor spaces.

The most disruptive gatherings could take place in Paris, where rallies will take over two locations: Place du Marechal Juin and Place du Trocadero, both central parts of the capital.

Participation could reach the tens of thousands.