A rideshare driver was able to drive herself and her passenger to safety after their vehicle was repeatedly rammed into by the rider’s husband.

In footage shared by Vancouver Police, the driver calls 911 as both her and the passenger scream whilst the man hit their vehicle a total of four times on 15 November.

Police confirmed that the back of the car collapsed and the rear windshield shattered during the incident, which saw the car almost fall down a 20-foot embankment.

The car of the husband was located, but he remains at large and is wanted by police.